Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will mainly warm to the 50s to around 60° in the NW. Southeasterly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH with the occasional gust.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows staying above freezing with mostly mid to upper 30s. ESE winds to 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the best chance of sunshine in the north. Widespread 60s with southeasterly winds 10-20 MPH.