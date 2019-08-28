The Warmth Is Back!

Today: Sunny and clear as highs return to the more seasonable range of the 70s and 80s. The westerly and southwesterly wind will also be much lighter around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: A cold front sweeps through the state from north to south bringing a few clouds and possibly a few sprinkles or stray showers. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s. The southwesterly wind stays light.

Thursday: Sunny and dry with cooler highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwesterly wind 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph.