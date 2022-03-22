Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs warming mostly to the 40s (a few 50s will be felt in southern ND). Northwesterly wind will increase to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH under sunny skies.

Tonight: Decreasing ND wind to 5-10 MPH. Lows will be cooler and in the lower to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 40s and 50s. Most wind will be much lighter with the exception of south-central and eastern ND where it’ll remain slightly breezy from the north at 10-20 MPH.