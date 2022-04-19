Today: Mostly cloudy and windy as the SE winds will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. A Wind Advisory will last from 10 AM to 8 PM. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s.

SE wind gusts could get as high as 50 MPH across North Dakota.

Tonight: Decreasing easterly wind to 10-20 MPH. A slight chance for a quick wintry mix as lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for showers with a cloudy start and a chance at afternoon sunshine. This will be the warmest day of the week for many with widespread 40s. WNW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.