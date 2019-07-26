The Wind Is Back In The Forecast

Today: Sunny and dry with low relative humidity this afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s and the 80s. Northwesterly and westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to around 30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing wind with eventual lows in the 50s. Mostly clear skies with light northwesterly wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for evening rain. Highs will return to the 80s and even to around 90 in Northwest North Dakota. The southwesterly wind will stay around 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s. The northwesterly wind will increase to 12-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.