Today: Decreasing NW wind will eventually become lighter by this evening. They’ll taper from NW to SE throughout the day. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. Light NW winds.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s and 40s. NW winds will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. A slight chance for snow and lighter NW winds.