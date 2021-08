There is a much better chance you won’t see a storm than you will overnight, but it’s likely at least a few storms will develop or move in from the southwest. Severe weather isn’t likely but it is possible with the main threats being hail to the size of half-dollars and wind to 60 mph in the strongest storms. Temps will be seasonable tomorrow as well.

Here’s the most recent Drought Monitor and it was released one day before the widespread rain on Friday. We’ll have a new one this Thursday.