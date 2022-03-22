Wednesday will be windy, mostly sunny and afternoon temps a little above normal. Thursday however will be a lot warmer but it wouldn’t be spring in ND if it wasn’t windy so count on a strong southerly wind Thursday. Unfortunately, it will be colder again on Friday
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-22
With high pressure in control, skies will remain clear and allow temperatures to drop back into the 20s again for most. Tomorrow will feature weather similar to today, with daytime highs in the 40s east and 50s west. Expect breezy northerly winds and plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, although some of our eastern counties […]
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter