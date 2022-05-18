Off and on rain is possible for many locations Thursday and with the colder air filtering in later on Thursday night there may even be some wet snow mixed in. No need to worry about shoveling the driveway because any snow will be light and it’ll melt quickly
One Minute Forecast
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter