We will have an extended period of dangerous wind chills and they will be low enough that frostbite is a serious concern if you are going to be outdoors much over the next few days. While frostnip heals, real frostbite almost never does and a few careless minutes outdoors unprotected from the elements could leave you with real frostbite damage you could deal with for years to come.
