Thunderstorms for some but heat for all

Today: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 80s. Hazy skies are possible from Canadian wildfires in central and eastern ND. Light E/NE wind around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and storms along the I-94 corridor.

Wednesday: Clouds will linger across southern ND with highs back in the 80s. Warmer temps in the north as we’ll get more sunshine there earlier in the day. East winds 5-10 MPH.

A high amplitude ridge will be setting up over North Dakota for the weekend and into next week. It’ll promote sunshine, dry conditions, and hot temperatures.

Once our temperatures rise to the 90s, we will more than likely they there through the weekend and most of next week.