Western ND and eastern MT may finally get another good dose of rain. Considering the drought hasn’t ended in the west it will be a welcome rain. Obviously, it will slow farmers and ranchers who would rather be out in the field, but the rain is still needed. If you remember last year, it was almost like we couldn’t buy a rain shower so the rain now is welcome in getting moisture into our farmland.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-11
A breezy and cloudy night will see temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s as another dynamic system approaches the area. As it does so, strong to severe thunderstorms will move out of South Dakota and into southern North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. The main threat with these storms will be large hail. […]
