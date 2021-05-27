Thursday Forecast: A rain/snow mix to sunshine

Today: A rain/snow mix will change back to rain as the morning temperatures rise. Scattered rain will push ESE and linger around the SE through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 40s and 50s in the south, to around 60° in the north. Winds out of the east around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Colder overnight lows with the possibility for freezing temperatures. A Freeze Watch has been issued from 1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning. Mostly clear skies with light southerly winds around 5-10 MPH. Patchy frost is possible.

Temperatures could get cold enough to kill sensitive vegetation

Friday: A clear start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be warmer with widespread 60s. A slight chance for late-day showers and storms in the west. That will lead to likely rain overnight. A few tenths of an inch is expected through Saturday morning.

A warmer weekend ahead as highs will return to the 60s and 70s. If you’re looking to make plans for Memorial Day, make sure you spend time outdoors in our beautiful weather!

