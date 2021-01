Today: Patchy fog and patchy freezing drizzle will make for a slick afternoon commute. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: A wintry mix will change to light snow. A light snow accumulation is possible, mostly in the west. Lows will fall to the 20s with a light southerly wind.

Friday: Light snow could change to a wintry mix along with freezing drizzle and overcast skies. Highs will return to the 30s with light and variable wind.