Thursday’s Forecast: A much warmer day ahead

Today: A few upper-level clouds will move through ND today but we’ll generally be mostly sunny. Highs will warm to the 50s and 60s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain in the far west. Very warm overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday: Another warm day as highs rise to the 50s and 60s. As a cold front sweeps through the state, we’ll see a slight chance for rain in the morning with afternoon clearing. Westerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.