Thursday’s Forecast: light snow for much of southern ND

Today: After heavy snow in the SE this morning, much of southern ND will see light snow through the afternoon. Some of the highest totals will be around 5″-8″ in south-central and SE ND. Much of the north will see less than an inch if any snow at all. Highs will say mostly in the 20s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing snow and clouds with very cold lows in the single digits and teens. Light northerly wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with widespread 20s. Westerly winds 5-15 mph.

