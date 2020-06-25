Thursday’s Forecast: Scattered showers & storms

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a widespread trace to a quarter of an inch possible. Some areas are seeing well over a half an inch with small thunderstorms moving through the area this morning. Another line of rain and storms could become severe for parts of central and eastern ND later this afternoon through this evening. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 70s and 80s. A southerly wind will become northwesterly as a cold front sweeps across the state. The wind will stay around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with a slow decrease in clouds through Friday morning. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s with westerly wind around 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies as highs return to the 80s and a light northwesterly wind.