Thursday’s Forecast: Scattered showers & storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a widespread trace to a quarter of an inch possible. Some areas are seeing well over a half an inch with small thunderstorms moving through the area this morning. Another line of rain and storms could become severe for parts of central and eastern ND later this afternoon through this evening. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 70s and 80s. A southerly wind will become northwesterly as a cold front sweeps across the state. The wind will stay around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with a slow decrease in clouds through Friday morning. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s with westerly wind around 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies as highs return to the 80s and a light northwesterly wind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

COVID-19 & Buffets

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Buffets"

New Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Deputy"

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss