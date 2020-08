Today: Increasing clouds and chances for scattered storms. A few storms could become severe as most of us have a threat for severe storms this afternoon through this evening. Highs will be cooler and in the 70s with a light and variable wind.

Tonight: Exiting showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

Friday: Decreasing clouds with highs in the 70s. The northwesterly wind will be breezy at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.