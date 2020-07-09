Thursday’s forecast: Sunny & cooler with chances for storms tomorrow

Today: A few clouds in northern ND with highs in the 70s to the lower 80s. Dry conditions with breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 50s. West and northwest winds will decrease to around 5-10 mph by morning.

Friday: A sunny start with highs returning mostly to the 80s. Increasing chances for rain and storms first in the west by the afternoon and then in central ND by the evening. Some storms may become strong to severe with all hazards possible: large hail, damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours.

