Thursday’s Forecast: Temps rise and so do the fire concerns

Today: A few high clouds, otherwise, mostly sunny with warm daytime highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Low relative humidity, combined with strong southerly winds and warm temperatures have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the entire state from 10 AM to 10 PM. South winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

For the latest on the burn restrictions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Warm lows in the 30s and 40s. E/SE winds 10-20 mph.

Friday: Warm and dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs warm to the 60s and 70s with a south wind becoming NW at 10-20 MPH.