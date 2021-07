Today: A cloudy and hazy start to the day. Small showers will push east with the cloud cover to make way for afternoon sunshine. A slight chance for showers and storms this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Some areas in the I-94 corridor could only warm to the upper 70s. SE winds 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Light SE winds.

Thursday: A hotter day ahead with the 80s and lower 90s. Sunny skies with south winds 5-15 MPH.