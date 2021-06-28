Today is the coolest day of the forecast

Today: Seasonable highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Today is the coolest day in the forecast. North winds 5-15 MPH with mostly sunny skies.

The pattern bringing the heat to the Pacific NW will also bring hotter temperatures to North Dakota through the week.

Tonight: Lows will fall to the 50s under mainly clear skies and light northerly wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny as high pressure is our more dominant feature. This will promote a stable atmosphere with highs in the 80s. The wind will stay light and variable.

The jet stream will form a ridge over much of the Upper Plains for the week. This will bring hotter temperatures and very dry conditions. Many highs will heat to the 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll keep the heat through the 4th of July weekend.

The ridge will build through the first part of the week and stick around through the weekend.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/