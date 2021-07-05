Today is the hottest day of the forecast with severe storm chances

Today: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. A wave of stronger storms will move through western ND later this afternoon and bring chances for severe storms. Today is the warmest day of the workweek with highs heating to the 80s and 90s. SE winds 5-15 MPH.

Gusts to 60 MPH and hail up to 1″ are possible between 3 PM to 8 PM.

Tonight: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will fall to the 50s with NE winds around 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Noticeably cooler with highs around 15-20 degrees cooler. Highs will only heat to the 70s. Morning rain chances will make way for afternoon sunshine. NE winds 10-15 MPH.

This week will bring ups and downs in temperatures with more rain chances in the second half. As of now, the weekend looks dry and warmer.