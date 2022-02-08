Today: Wind is the headline for today as WNW winds increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to as high as 50 MPH. The Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 AM and lasts until 6 PM CST. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s today with increasing clouds and small chances for a quick wintry mix.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread 20s for lows. NW winds 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Not as windy with NW winds 10-20 MPH. Cooler highs in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Chances for rain and snow in western ND. A light accumulation of half-inch to an inch of snow is possible.