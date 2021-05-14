Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker says a news report of expensive but unused office space underscores the need for a review of all state leases to protect taxpayers.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $3 million in rent over the next two years for unused office space in Bismarck for the state's Information Technology Department that intends to allow most of its more than 400 employees to work from home indefinitely.