Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Bismarck PD hosts first-ever ‘Bike with the Blue’ for local kids
Top Stories
Business Beat: Lacey’s Custom Jewelry moving to new location in Bismarck
Business Beat: Son of a Brunch food truck opens in Minot
Safety tips if you work outside in extreme heat
Video
August brings new laws in North Dakota
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Metros and Reps battle in the Magic City
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Renville County Muskrats share what it will take to get back to state
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Roughriders finding success at the plate this summer
Video
Basketball: Minot-area players get the chance to learn from a pro
Video
Former UND football player Hunter Pinke shares his story to inspire hope
Baseball: Top teams in Mandan A’s and Bismarck Reps battle
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:47 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
KX Plus: Fully vaccinated travelers could soon enter Canada, Bird e-scooter services launches Safe Start, plus more
Video
Bismarck PD hosts first-ever ‘Bike with the Blue’ for local kids
Business Beat: Lacey’s Custom Jewelry moving to new location in Bismarck
Business Beat: Son of a Brunch food truck opens in Minot
Safety tips if you work outside in extreme heat
Video
August brings new laws in North Dakota
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Week of Music Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Bismarck mom asks community for help celebrating her daughter’s 13th birthday after continuous bullying
Video
Bismarck Police need your help identifying a person who can’t remember anything
August brings new laws in North Dakota
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Tickets on sale now for Dak Jam Music & Arts Festival
Burgum presents Rough Rider Award to Lamoureux twins