Tom’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Someone You Should Know: Long-time teacher now has kids of former students in her classroom
Video
Top Stories
Emergency Commission approves $2.5M for hay transportation assistance program
North Dakota Health Department to start reporting breakthrough COVID cases
Video
North Dakota redistricting committee hears input from rural, Native voters
Video
KX Conversation: Clerk of the ND Supreme Court Petra Mandigo Hulm
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Football: Bismarck Demons win first game of the season over Mandan Braves
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Minot High remains undefeated after win in Mandan
Video
Top Stories
Stanley High School gets $1M upgrades to outdoor sports facility
Video
Football: Minot High will build on run game, stout defense to turn last season’s 2-5 record around
Video
Football: New Salem-Almont’s defense-first mindset is paying off
Video
Volleyball: Lewis & Clark preparing for weekend tournament
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 06:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 04:36 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
Serious injury pedestrian crash in Lisbon
Emergency Commission approves $2.5M for hay transportation assistance program
North Dakota Health Department to start reporting breakthrough COVID cases
Video
North Dakota redistricting committee hears input from rural, Native voters
Video
Estimated tax statements to be mailed out to North Dakotans
Video
KX Conversation: Clerk of the ND Supreme Court Petra Mandigo Hulm
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota Health Department to start reporting breakthrough COVID cases
Video
Vehicle goes over embankment into Missouri River
Emergency Commission approves $2.5M for hay transportation assistance program
Citizen requested audit of Parshall School District results in 17 ‘extensive’ areas of concern
Ivermectin being given to inmates at Washington County Jail