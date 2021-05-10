Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/10

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Possible answers in 15,000-year-old prehistoric horn case
Top Stories
Dot’s Pretzels announces new flavor
Minot State University honors Class of 2021
LANDOLIVE music festival lineup announced
Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Mic’d Up with Legacy Baseball’s Eddie Streeter
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Getting to know the Minot Girls Soccer Team
Video
After the Whistle: A house divided in the Wilton-Wing versus Washburn rivalry
Video
After the Whistle: Previewing the NAHL playoffs with the Bismarck Bobcats’ Andrew Weiss
Video
Softball: Central McLean riding hot streak into the final week of the regular season
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/10
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
May 10, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 10, 2021 / 02:09 PM CDT
Looks like a good time to take a vacation day!
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
After the Whistle: A house divided in the Wilton-Wing versus Washburn rivalry
Video
1980s Montana shooting victim identified through DNA
Fourth stimulus check? White House says possible payment up to Congress
FBI confirms source of oil pipeline ransomware attack, could be back by week’s end
Bismarck 4th grader named North Dakota’s winner in Doodle for Google contest
Video
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for cross-border shelling
College free speech bill signed into law
Video
Latest Stories
Possible answers in 15,000-year-old prehistoric horn case
Dot’s Pretzels announces new flavor
Minot State University honors Class of 2021
LANDOLIVE music festival lineup announced
International Powwow set to return this September
More Local News