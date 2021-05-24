Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/24

Two bystanders using garden hoses helped contain a garage fire on Sunday in Minot until the Minot Fire Department arrived and finished extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters responded to 1517 4th St SW for a report of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, fire units found bystanders spraying water on the fire and a garbage can next to the garage. Fire crews finished extinguishing the flames and checked the garage for any further damage or hazards.