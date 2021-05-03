Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/3

The warm weather and green up in North Dakota are driving those with cabin fever to get outside. This time of year, it's important to be on the lookout for ticks and the many diseases they carry.

The green grass and warm weather can be very inviting come springtime, however, Tyler Kralicek from the Extension Center in Burleigh County said, "When you get grass green up, and it's really starting to take off is about the time when you start to see ticks really start to come out and be in full force."