Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/28

During the summer temperatures can get pretty hot, and during that time is when you should check on the senior citizens you know. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s in the coming days so making sure they have enough supplies is important.

"So we should be looking in on these people every couple days making sure that they are hydrating themselves," Roger Reich, Executive Director at the Minot Commission on Aging, said. "As we get older sometimes that's the thing we don't do a lot of is hydrate and stay hydrated, and we need to make sure we are doing that this time of the year."