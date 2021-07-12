Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/12

Two Williston men, Juan Martinez and Everest Moore, were convicted of crimes involving children in two separate trials involving separate allegations. Martinez was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child in February 2019. Moore was found guilty of multiple counts of gross sexual imposition in September 2019.

Both men successfully appealed their convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing that portions of their trial were closed to the public without the proper pre-closure analysis conducted, thereby violating their Sixth Amendment rights. After the state Supreme Court reversal, Moore is set to go to trial again later this year. Martinez, however, will not be retried after the Williams County State's Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case in April.