Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/26

For many, going on the Ferris wheel at the fair is a chance to get beautiful views of the fairgrounds. But for Connor Wendel and Macy Denzer, their ride Saturday night was the perfect time for Connor to ask the most important question of his life.

"It was picture perfect because we ended up being at the top of the Ferris wheel when we stopped," Wendel said. "So I got down on a knee and I asked her if she was ready for forever and that's about how it went."