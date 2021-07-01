Tom’s #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

The Office of the State Auditor says the financial threshold that triggers an audit of local governments is increasing from $300,000 to $750,000.

According to Communications Officer Emily Dalzell, all local governments listed in N.D.C.C. 54-10-14, regardless of the type (such as school districts, cities and water districts) that have over $750,000 in total income will be required to submit an audit to the State Auditor’s Office.