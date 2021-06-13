Tom’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/13

Saturday night, June 12, at approximately 9:21 p.m., a 33-year-old Grace City man driving a 2012 Ford F-150 struck a 33-year-old Maddock man who was attempting to make an improper U-Turn in his 2013 Ram Laramie 1500 on 38th Street in Maddock, ND.

The Grace City man has been identified as Handre Leus, who was traveling behind the Maddock man, Ryno Conradie, going east on 38th Street.