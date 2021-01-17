Tom’s Sunday Night Full Evening Forecast 1/17

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

Live art in Minot

Class B Basketball

High school hockey

Hockey

College Track

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Meet the new City Manager

Comeback story

UMary Basketball

High School Basketball

Saturday, January 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Therapy with horses

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News