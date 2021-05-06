Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
New Netflix documentary “The Sons of Sam” has Minot tie
Top Stories
Nationwide flower shortage impacting local shops ahead of Mother’s Day
Video
‘We never see the numbers go down’: Cybersecurity threats rise with remote working
Study says North Dakotans favor extending bar hours to help businesses recover from pandemic
In the shadow of COVID-19, a toll on entertainment workers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: University of Mary splits with St. Cloud State
Video
Top Stories
College Baseball: Bismarck State’s offense powering them into playoffs
Video
HS Softball: DLB-LC looking to make it back to the state championship game
Video
Baseball: Dickinson’s defensive versatility leading to success
Video
Tennis: Mandan keeps on rolling in win over St. Mary’s, Century defeats Bismarck
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/6
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 02:58 PM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Mandan Elementary School Administrator charged with Child Abuse
KX News Live Stream
Study says North Dakotans favor extending bar hours to help businesses recover from pandemic
Suspect arrested in death of cab driver in Moorhead
Farm Rescue plants fields for farmer who suffered setbacks
Viewer Submitted Photos
More deer hunt licenses available in North Dakota this year
Latest Stories
KX Plus [May 6,2021]
Video
Nationwide flower shortage impacting local shops ahead of Mother’s Day
Video
‘We never see the numbers go down’: Cybersecurity threats rise with remote working
North Dakota recognizes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day with proclamation
Video
New drought model has several North Dakota agencies on high alert
Video
More Local News