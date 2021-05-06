Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

A new Netflix true crime documentary, The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, details journalist Maury Terry's investigation into New York City's ".44 Caliber Killer" -- and the documentary also reveals a tie to North Dakota: John Carr.

David Berkowitz, self-proclaimed the "Son of Sam" and deemed the ".44 Caliber Killer" by news media, went on shootings between 1976-77 that killed seven people and wounded six others.