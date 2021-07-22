Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Amid a deepening drought, North Dakota’s top agriculture official is asking the federal government to allow ranchers to hay idled grassland earlier than usual — while it’s still of good quality.

The federal government is allowing limited emergency grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land. But North Dakota ranchers say if they aren't allowed to hay that land until Aug. 1, the grass might not be of good enough nutritional quality to hay.