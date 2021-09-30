Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Work will begin Monday, October 4th on the mill and overlay phase of an ongoing project on Burdick Expressway East between South Broadway and the Burdick Viaduct.

Traffic will remain head-to-head on the two south lanes of Burdick Expressway East while crews remove the top layer of asphalt on the two north lanes. Once the asphalt is removed, crews will fix areas in need of repair, and then install a new layer of asphalt. When the two north lanes are completed, the work will move to the two south lanes.