Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/12

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Budget writers in the North Dakota Legislature have begun mulling proposals on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid the state received this year.

House and Senate appropriations committees met separately at the Capitol Tuesday, listening to pitches from fellow lawmakers and others on a wish list that totaled $9.2 billion, which is significantly more than the $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus funds transferred to the state-owned Bank of North Dakota in June.