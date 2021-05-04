Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

The Morton County State's Attorney says Chad Isaak, planned out the path of his crime a week before he committed quadruple murder.

New court documents filed by the State ask the Judge in the case to rule on surveillance evidence ahead of the planned June trial. The State says Isaak was shown on surveillance cameras traveling to and from RJR Maintenance and Management in the early morning hours of March 25, one week ahead of the April 1st murders of four RJR employees in 2019.