Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested for a bank robbery in Wyndmere, west of Wahpeton. The Lincoln State Bank was held up at gunpoint shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office says a 43-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota woman was arrested after a tip from someone who recognized images released to the media. KFGO radio reports the suspect is jailed in Fargo and awaiting federal charges.