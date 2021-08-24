Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/24

(KX News) — The Bismarck Airport was alive with activity Tuesday afternoon, during a full-scale emergency training exercise.If there were to be an emergency at the airport, local police and fire services, hospitals, ambulance services, and others would need to coordinate efforts to effectively respond to the situation. This full-scale training is required by the F-A-A every three years, but the Bismarck Airport holds its own training sessions each year.

"That’s the whole intent if what we’re doing today is to practice those procedures and then to find out how we did, what we did well; what we need to improve in, and then make those improvements," Bismarck Airport Assistant Director Tim Thorsen said.

The airport hires a company that brings in the plane used in the simulation. By having the training take place here, the agencies involved are using the actual equipment they would use in a real emergency.The only thing missing this year was the volunteers who would have acted as injured passengers. but covid concerns kept them from taking part in the drill.