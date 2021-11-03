Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

The North Dakota Department of Health says it has received 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 doses from the federal government to use in vaccinating children 5 to 11 years of age.

“Now that the FDA has authorized, and CDC has recommended this vaccine for this age group, the vaccine will be available at healthcare provider offices throughout the state, including local public health, pediatric, family practice and pharmacies," said NDDoH Immunization Program Director Molly Howell. "Healthcare providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin vaccinating children later this week or early next week.”