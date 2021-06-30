Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

North Dakota officials are praising the sales of the Coal Creek Station and transmission system to Rainbow Energy, effectively saving nearly 300 jobs in the greater Underwood region.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum: "This is a great day for North Dakota, a big win for U.S. energy security and reliability, and a huge sigh of relief for the residents of McLean County, Underwood and surrounding communities in coal country who depend on the jobs and economic activity generated by Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine. It’s also great news for the regional power grid and consumers who depend on the reliable, affordable electricity that coal provides."