Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mother, Officer Cody Holte
Top Stories
One year later, sports seasons are heading back to normal
Bismarck police investigating several vehicle thefts across the city
Indigenous children’s remains turned over to South Dakota Rosebud Sioux from Army cemetery
Høstfest to return in 2022, say festival officials
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Golf: Day one of the Sam Bakken Classic
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Minot Metros and Bismarck Senators split doubleheader, Garrison sweeps Beulah
Video
Top Stories
Mandan pitcher, Parker Harm, signs with the Kansas City Royals
Former Bismarck Lark drafted by the New York Yankees
Class A sweeps Class B in annual Lions All-Star game
Video
Baseball: Jamestown sweeps Bismarck Reps, Caps take down Metros, Chiefs and Vistas clash
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Jul 14, 2021 / 03:38 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2021 / 03:38 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mother, Officer Cody Holte
One year later, sports seasons are heading back to normal
Bismarck police investigating several vehicle thefts across the city
Høstfest to return in 2022, say festival officials
How tornadoes form and common tornado misconceptions
Video
Raising North Dakota: Raising a transgender child, Part III
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Week of Music Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mother, Officer Cody Holte
Bismarck police investigating several vehicle thefts across the city
Interactive Radar
Suspect charged with murder of 29-year-old woman in Minot admits to shooting her
Video
Mighty Missouri Coffee Hosts Successful BisMan Triathlon
Video
“Potential problems” with Child Tax Credit early payments, expert says
Video
How tornadoes form and common tornado misconceptions
Video