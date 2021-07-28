Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/28

If you thought this year was hotter than normal, you'd be correct. On average, we see about 22 days at 90 degrees or above per year. Many of us have already exceeded that

With the very hot temperatures this year, it's raised our overall rankings for the hottest years on record.The year is only halfway through - so this could change, but here are the rankings (below) for how hot this year is compared to the past. Bismarck is seeing its hottest year on record… Minot, it's 5th. If you see a few rankings in the double digits and think it's not a big deal, well... consider that in many cases this is using data that goes back into the late 1800s.