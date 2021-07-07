Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Imagine living in an area where the closest ambulance service is 40 minutes away. That's what the people of Esmond and the surrounding areas were dealing with for a few years. Now, thanks to volunteers, they have a Quick Response Unit.

"So a lot of us are EMR's, Emergency Medical Responders, we do the very basic care so we do all the blood pressures, the pulse rate, respiration rate do all that basic care," Jayla Smith, QRU Board President, said. "And then if they need first aid we can do all the very, very basic first aid. We can load and lift them with the ambulance that comes onto scene into the other ambulance and then we kind of just leave the scene from there."