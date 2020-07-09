Live Now
Tornado hits 3 farms, crosses I-94 in western Minnesota

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports a powerful tornado has damaged farms and injured at least two people in western Minnesota.

The tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Dalton. The weather service says three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says two people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected.

A National Weather Service staffer is at the scene checking the tornado aftermath, but the tornado is believed to be at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph.

