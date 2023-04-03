(Courtesy: National Weather Service, Bismarck)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck is only about 6 inches away from breaking the snowfall record of 101.6 inches set back in 1996-1997! Tomorrow Bismarck is expected to receive 9-14 inches of snow, making it likely that we may be looking at a new record!

As it stands now, this year is currently ranked as the third most snowfall all-time at around 95 inches. Snowfall is projected to start around 4 a.m. tomorrow according to the KX Storm Team.

Follow along below for updates on how close we are to a new snowfall record:

Snowfall total for Bismarck on April 4 : 0.0 inches of snow

Snowfall total for Bismarck (2022-2023) : 95.4 inches of snow

Snowfall total for Bismarck (1996-1997) : 101.6 inches of snow